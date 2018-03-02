Great Western Bancorp in Sioux Falls, S.D., is looking for a president.
The $11 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that as a result of growth in recent years, it will split the duties of CEO and president. The company noted that its asset size has increased by 26% since its initial public offering in October 2014.
Great Western said its board will conduct a nationwide search for a new president. The company said it plans to have the position filled by the end of this year.
Ken Karels, who will remain Great Western’s chairman and CEO, will continue to oversee its leadership and growth.
