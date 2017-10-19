Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika on Thursday pushed back against concerns that his agency's proposed fintech charter will unduly benefit nonfinancial firms.

Since being appointed, Noreika has expressed an open mind about commercial firms entering the banking system, suggesting that the strict separation of banking and commerce in U.S. policy should be reexamined.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial