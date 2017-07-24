Print Email Reprints Share

The Federal Reserve says it is committed to modernizing the U.S. payments system and plans to offer specific steps for doing so some time in the early fall.

In a statement Monday, Fed Gov. Jerome Powell applauded the work of a faster-payments task force and said that the central bank intends to build on its recommendations.

