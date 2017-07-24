The Federal Reserve says it is committed to modernizing the U.S. payments system and plans to offer specific steps for doing so some time in the early fall.
In a statement Monday, Fed Gov. Jerome Powell applauded the work of a faster-payments task force and said that the central bank intends to build on its recommendations.
