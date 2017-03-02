WASHINGTON — The financial services industry is sharply criticizing the Federal Reserve's proposal to set capital risk weights and ownership restrictions on commodities held at bank holding companies, arguing it effectively nullifies federal law and raising the specter of a possible legal challenge.

In comments filed with the central bank, a number of industry groups argued that the plan would raise capital reserves for certain physical commodities and related assets to the point where they would be uneconomical. That would amount to a de facto ban on financial holding companies’ possession of physical commodities and related infrastructure — activities that the 1999 Gramm-Leach-Bliley revisions to the Bank Holding Company Act explicitly allow banks to engage in.