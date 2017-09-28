Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — Regulators will give eight of the largest U.S. banks an extra year to file upcoming resolution plans, and suggested they may stretch out the filing schedule on a more ongoing basis.

The extension means the next plans will be due in 2019. The plans, which so far have been updated annually, span thousands of pages because of the size and complexity of the firms. New iterations are influenced in part by regulatory feedback, yet banks often have to start work on an update before regulators have weighed in on their previous version. The regulators are still reviewing the 2017 plans that were submitted in July.

