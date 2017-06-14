WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen offered limited praise Wednesday for a report issued by the Treasury Department earlier this week that recommends sweeping changes to the post-crisis regulatory framework.
Speaking during a press conference accompanying the meeting of the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee, Yellen called it a "complicated document" that she has yet to fully review, but suggested that she shared many of its objectives, including reducing regulatory burden without sacrificing safety and soundness.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In