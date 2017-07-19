WASHINGTON – House Republicans are ramping up their criticism of the Federal Reserve for making interest payments to member banks on excess reserves, and may have identified a way to counter the central bank’s longstanding claim that the payments are critical to executing monetary policy.

The issue is due to be debated Thursday at a Financial Services Committee hearing, following Chairman Jeb Hensarling's comments to Fed Chair Janet Yellen last week saying that interest on excess reserves, or IOER, should "not become a permanent tool of monetary policy."