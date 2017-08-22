Ally Financial has hit a key milestone in its eight-year-long recovery from the financial crisis.
The Detroit-based firm said Tuesday that the Federal Reserve released its Ally Bank unit from various commitments it made with respect to capital, liquidity and its business plan. The commitments were made as part of the bank’s application to become a Fed-regulated institution, which was approved last year.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In