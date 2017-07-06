WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve Board announced Thursday that Mark Van Der Weide will be the agency's new general counsel, succeeding Scott Alvarez, who is retiring after 36 years at the Fed.
Van Der Weide is currently the deputy director of supervision and regulation at the Fed and is expected to take over as general counsel later this summer.
