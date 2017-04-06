Neel Kashkari, the outspoken president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, just picked a fight with the nation’s most influential banker.
In a blog post published on Medium Thursday, Kashkari took aim at JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, calling sections of his annual shareholder letter “demonstrably false.”
