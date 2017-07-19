Texas Capital Bancshares in Dallas reported higher net income because of an increase in correspondent lending income and a wider net interest margin.
The $23 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that its second-quarter profit rose 31% from a year earlier to $51.1 million, or 97 cents a share.
