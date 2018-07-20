Fidelity Southern in Atlanta will significantly dial back its dealings in indirect auto finance.

The $4.9 billion-asset company said it will limit future dealings to Georgia and Florida, citing increased competition and a decline in investor demand for loan sales.

“It … became very apparent during the [second] quarter that the market pressures in indirect auto required us to exit all remaining states outside of our existing branch footprint,” Jim Miller, the Fidelity's chairman, said in a press release.

Fidelity, which entered the business in 1990, had been operating in 10 states, including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma.

Fidelity's indirect portfolio stood at $1.7 billion on June 30, or a 10% increase from a year earlier. However, income from the business declined by 84%, to $1.3 million. Quarterly originations fell 26% from a year earlier, to $184 million.

Fidelity said it expects the indirect portfolio to decline by about 5% each quarter. To offset the decline, the company plans to ramp up Small Business Administration, commercial and mortgage lending.

Overall, the company's second-quarter profit rose 6% from a year earlier, to $9.4 million.