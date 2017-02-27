Fifth Third Bancorp in Cincinnati is buying an insurance agency in it hometown.
The $142 billion-asset Fifth Third said in a press release Monday that it had agreed to buy R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency, a firm that specializes in property and casualty insurance for companies and affluent individuals. The agency also provides risk management analysis.
