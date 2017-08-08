Fifth Third Bancorp in Cincinnati plans to record a one-time, pretax gain of about $1 billion during the third quarter as it continues to sell off its equity stake in the payment processor Vantiv.

Fifth Third said Tuesday that it has agreed to sell 19.8 million shares to Vantiv, valued at about $64 per share. The transaction is contingent on the payment processor publishing a formal offer to acquire Worldpay. That offer is expected to be announced Wednesday, unnamed sources told Reuters.