Fifth Third Bancorp in Cincinnati plans to record a one-time, pretax gain of about $1 billion during the third quarter as it continues to sell off its equity stake in the payment processor Vantiv.
Fifth Third said Tuesday that it has agreed to sell 19.8 million shares to Vantiv, valued at about $64 per share. The transaction is contingent on the payment processor publishing a formal offer to acquire Worldpay. That offer is expected to be announced Wednesday, unnamed sources told Reuters.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In