Third-quarter profits at Fifth Third Bancorp rose as higher rates overshadowed a decline in lending, and a further reduction in its stake in the payments company Vantiv provided a boost.

The Cincinnati company nearly doubled earnings year over year to $1 billion, according to a press release Tuesday that detailed its quarterly results.

