Third-quarter profits at Fifth Third Bancorp rose as higher rates overshadowed a decline in lending, and a further reduction in its stake in the payments company Vantiv provided a boost.
The Cincinnati company nearly doubled earnings year over year to $1 billion, according to a press release Tuesday that detailed its quarterly results.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In