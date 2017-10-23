WASHINGTON — With lawmakers poised to vote as early as this week on a measure overturning the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's arbitration rule, opposing sides in the arbitration debate — both in and out of government — are still battling over whose data is more credible.

A key theme of the back-and-forth since the CFPB released its rule in July is whether the bureau fudged its data analysis of the effect of the new regulation on consumer credit costs. Notably, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, an opponent of the rule, has claimed that — based on the CFPB's data — there is a 56% chance that credit costs would jump at least 3.5 percentage points, with credit card rates jumping from an average of 12.5% to 16%.