WASHINGTON — The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s proposal to require fintech charter applicants to draft and comply with a financial inclusion plan appears to have more teeth than similar Community Reinvestment Act requirements for banks.

The OCC has made it clear that it is not seeking to institute CRA requirements on nonbanks, in part because the 1970s-era law is widely considered outdated in how it promotes financial inclusion. Instead, the agency has sought to create a new system under which fintechs detail how they plan to promote financial inclusion, and the OCC holds them to those goals.