First Bank in Hamilton, N.J., has agreed buy Delanco Bancorp in New Jersey.
The $1.2 billion-asset First Bank said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $13.5 million in stock for the $126 million-asset Delanco. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, prices Delanco at 99% of its tangible book value.
