First Defiance rebrand to reflect recently closed merger

Jim Dobbs
April 22, 2020, 5:41 p.m. EDT
First Defiance Financial in Defiance, Ohio, is set to rebrand its bank.

The $6.3 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that First Federal Bank will become Premier Bank. The name change will take place as First Defiance integrates its merger with United Community Financial.

The $473 million deal was announced in September and closed in February.

First Federal and United’s Home Savings Bank will switch to the new name in July. The bank will be based in Youngstown, Ohio, where United was headquarted.

“This name change will bring additional consistency throughout our entire footprint,” Gary Small, First Defiance’s president, said in the release.

A First Defiance spokeswoman said the holding company will likely rebrand when the corporation’s name officially changes this summer.

First Defiance has 77 branches, $5 billion and $5 billion in deposits in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Jim Dobbs
Reporter, American Banker
Tags

Community bankingBrandingM&A
