First Financial Bankshares in Abilene, Texas, has agreed to buy Commercial Bancshares in Kingwood, Texas.
The $6.9 billion-asset First Financial said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $59.4 million in stock for the $351 million-asset Commercial. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.
