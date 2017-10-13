Print Email Reprints Share

First Financial Bankshares in Abilene, Texas, has agreed to buy Commercial Bancshares in Kingwood, Texas.

The $6.9 billion-asset First Financial said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $59.4 million in stock for the $351 million-asset Commercial. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial