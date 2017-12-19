First Foundation in Irvine, Calif., spent very little time on the M&A sidelines.

The $4.1 billion-asset company has agreed to pay $99 million in stock for PBB Bancorp in Los Angeles. The announcement comes just five weeks after First Foundation completed its $50 million purchase of Community 1st Bancorp in Auburn, Calif.

PBB, which controls the $587 million-asset Premier Business Bank, has three branches in Los Angeles and another three in San Bernardino.

First Foundation, led by CEO Scott Kavanaugh, has become an aggressive acquirer throughout California.

PBB has established a reputation “as a strong banking partner” among real estate investors and small business owners, said Scott Kavanaugh, First Foundation’s CEO. The deal offers First Foundation an opportunity to market private banking and wealth management products to PBB clients.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

First Foundation said the deal should be 10% accretive to its 2018 earnings, while adding 8% the next year, excluding $5.1 million in merger-related expenses. It should take about four years to earn back the expected 3.8% dilution to First Foundation’s tangible book value.