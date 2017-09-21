-How does a bank known for catering to wealthy baby boomers win over the next generation of potential high earners?
In the case of First Republic Bank, it’s by offering them student loan refinancing at very favorable rates and then pairing them with millennial-aged relationship managers who might someday help them buy that first home or finance a business expansion.
