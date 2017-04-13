Record loan originations and the continued accumulation of wealth management assets added up to a strong first quarter for First Republic Bank in San Francisco.

The $76 billion-asset bank said Thursday that its first-quarter profit increased 12.2% from the same period last year, to $176.8 million. Earnings per share climbed 8.6% year over year to $1.01, in line with the estimates of analysts polled by FactSet.