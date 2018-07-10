Flagstar Bank in Troy, Mich., has hired a Regions Bank executive to oversee its expanding retail banking business.

Ryan Goldberg will be responsible for branch banking, consumer finance, national business banking, and investment & insurance services divisions, the $17.7 billion-asset company said Tuesday.

The hire is part of Flagstar’s efforts to move away from relying heavily on national mortgage banking to being more commercially focused. In June, Flagstar agreed to buy 52 Wells Fargo branches across four states. It also bought eight branches in California earlier this year from East West Bancorp.

Flagstar currently has roughly 100 branches in Michigan and California.

“Ryan’s strong experience in numerous retail banking roles will serve us well as we continue to build out our retail banking platform, including strategies for our pending acquisition of 52 branches from Wells Fargo, and further integrate our eight branches in California that we acquired earlier this year,” Drew Ottaway, president of banking for Flagstar, said in a press release.

Goldberg previously was head of priority banking and branch small business at $121.8 billion-asset Regions in Birmingham, Ala.