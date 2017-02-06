Flagstar Bancorp in Troy, Mich., has agreed to buy the residential mortgage delegated correspondent lending platform of Stearns Lending.
The $14.1 billion-asset Flagstar said in a press release Monday that it will also buy certain other assets. Flagstar did not disclose the price it will pay.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In