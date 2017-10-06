ST. LOUIS — Many community banks are at risk of becoming irrelevant unless they rethink their business models.
That was perhaps the key takeaway at a community banking research conference hosted by the Federal Reserve and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors this week, where bankers, regulators and other industry experts painted a stark picture of what the new normal will be for smaller institutions.
