Citigroup announced Monday that John Dugan, a former Comptroller of the Currency, has been elected to its board of directors.
Dugan, 62, was named head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency by President George W. Bush in 2005 and served in the post until 2010. He led the agency during the financial crisis and had a hand in the creation of the Troubled Asset Relief Program.
