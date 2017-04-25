A former chief operating officer of Tennessee Commerce Bank has pleaded guilty to causing the Franklin bank to make a false statement to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Lamar Cox misled regulators on Tennessee Commerce’s loan losses and income in 2009 when the bank was participating in the Troubled Asset Relief Program, Christy Romero, Special Inspector General for the Tarp, said in a press release.
