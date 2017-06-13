Print Email Reprints Share

Fundbox, a San Francisco-based online lender, is opening its platform to a wider swath of U.S. small businesses.

Previously, companies that applied for credit from Fundbox were required to provide access to their accounting software, which the lender used to analyze applicants’ flow of invoices. But many small businesses do not use software to keep track of their books.

