Regions Financial has hired a former General Electric executive to oversee diversity and inclusion, its third major appointment in two weeks.

Clara Green was named head of the Diversity and Inclusion Center of Expertise, a newly created position in Regions’ human resources group, the Birmingham, Ala., company said in a press release Monday.

New addition Clara Green, the new head of diversity and inclusion at Regions Financial, held a similar position at GE Power.



“The addition of this role is a continued step in building a strong culture and fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging across all levels of our organization,” Regions President and CEO John Turner said in the release. “We recognize that diversity and inclusion is not just a business imperative but a competitive advantage.”

Green is reporting to Dave Keenan, Region’s head of human resources. Before joining Regions, Green worked at General Electric Co. for two decades and most recently led diversity and inclusion for GE Power.

Green’s hire followed Turner’s promotion of company insider John Owen to chief operating officer, a newly created position, in late July. In the same week, Regions elevated former regional president Leroy Abrahams to lead the company’s new unit of community affairs.