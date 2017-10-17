Print Email Reprints Share

Goldman Sachs may be new to Main Street lending, but the Wall Street bank insists that it is well prepared for a downturn in consumer payment rates.

Some analysts have questioned the timing of Goldman’s foray into consumer lending — its loan platform, Marcus, launched in October 2016 — since many observers believe that the U.S. credit cycle is in its late stages.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial