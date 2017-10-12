The bipartisan congressional response to the Equifax breach took another step forward Thursday when two key Republicans sharpened their focus on regulatory gaps in the oversight of credit bureaus.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo sent a letter to the heads of the federal bank regulators asking whether they should be further authorized to supervise the credit reporting agencies. Meanwhile, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., vice chairman of the Financial Services Committee, introduced legislation that would create uniform federal cybersecurity standards for credit bureaus.