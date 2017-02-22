Green Dot in Pasadena, Calif., reported a $1.3 million loss in the fourth quarter but declared that it is on track to deliver stronger financial results in 2017.
The prepaid card company’s quarterly loss was an improvement from the same period a year earlier, when Green Dot lost $6.1 million.
