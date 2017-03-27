Webster Financial in Waterbury, Conn., doesn't rank among the nation's 50 largest bank holding companies, but it is the industry leader in one fast-growing business line: health savings accounts.

Webster now controls 14% of the $37 billion HSA market — far more than any other bank — thanks to a strategic decision it made in late 2013 to invest more heavily in the business and go after larger accounts. At the time, deposits from its HSA subsidiary were already funding much of Webster's commercial loan growth and further expansion in that business was seen as a way to accelerate its push into new markets and business lines, lower funding costs and boost fee income.