Heartland Financial in Dubuque, Iowa, has agreed to buy Citywide Banks of Colorado in Aurora.
The $8.2 billion-asset Heartland said in a press release Monday that it will pay $203 million in cash and stock for the $1.4 billion-asset Citywide. Heartland will also redeem $5 million in Citywide preferred stock. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
