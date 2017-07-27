As some big banks have grown warier of auto lending, Ally Financial is starting to reap benefits.
The Detroit-based firm reported Thursday that yields in its retail car lending business rose by 6% in the second quarter from the same period last year. The improved margins helped drive 9% revenue growth.
