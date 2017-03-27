Home BancShares in Conway, Ark., has agreed to buy Stonegate Bank for about $778 million to expand further in South Florida.

The $9.8 billion Home BancShares would pay about $700 million in stock and $50 million in cash for the $3.1 billion-asset Stonegate, in Pompano Beach, Fla., the companies said in a news release Monday. Additionally, the holders of outstanding stock options in Stonegate would receive a total of $28.6 million for their canceled options.