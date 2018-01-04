Horizon Bancorp in Michigan City, Ind., has a new president.

The $3.5 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that James Neff has also become president of its bank. Neff, who also joined the bank’s board, will oversee retail banking, community reinvestment, retail mortgage and warehouse and consumer lending.

Neff “has been an integral part of Horizon’s executive management team since 1999 and a major contributor to Horizon’s success,” Craig Dwight, Horizon’s chairman and CEO, said in the release.

Neff began his banking career in 1978 with First of America Bank in La Porte, Ind. He joined Horizon in October 1999 as senior vice president of mortgage warehouse lending and was promoted to executive vice president in January 2004. In 2016, he added responsibilities over consumer lending.