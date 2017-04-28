Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — Democrats are fearful that a Dodd-Frank Act rewrite in the House has more legs than in the last Congress and want to elevate the issue publicly in hopes of blocking it.

In an unusual move by the minority, Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee called an additional hearing on the Financial Choice Act, which was authored by chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex., and is scheduled for a vote on Tuesday.

