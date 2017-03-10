WASHINGTON – House Democrats want to know if the Department of Justice is doing a proper investigation into an alleged money-laundering scheme by Deutsche Bank because of President Trump’s ties to the bank and reported ties to Russia.

“Consistent with your past practice of monitoring the Department of Justice’s investigations, we write to request that the committee conduct a formal assessment of the Department’s investigation into Deutsche Bank’s Russian money-laundering scheme, including a review of the new Attorney General’s role in continuing the investigation,” said a letter from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee. Reps. Daniel Kildee, D-Mich., Gwen Moore, D-Wisc., Al Green, D-Tex., and Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., also signed the letter, which was sent to panel chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex.