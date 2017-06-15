WASHINGTON – The House Financial Services Committee advanced two bills on Thursday designed to revamp the flood insurance market, but delayed action on other related legislation amid partisan divisions.
The panel approved 30 to 26 a bill by Rep. Sean Duffy, who chairs the housing and insurance subcommittee, that is designed to enhance the financial stability of the National Flood Insurance Program and boost development of more accurate estimates of flood risk.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In