WASHINGTON — The House Financial Services Committee passed more than twenty bills on Thursday, some of which could end up as part of a Senate regulatory relief package.

After the House passed a mammoth relief bill in June, the Financial Choice Act, it has pushed forward on passing individual measures that enjoy bipartisan support.

