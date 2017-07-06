Many American cities are suffering from a shortage of housing, and nowhere is the problem more severe than in the Pacific Northwest.
Thanks to a potent combination of rapid population growth and a paucity of housing inventory, homes for sale in Seattle and Portland, Ore., are being snapped up in a matter of days, compared with a month or more elsewhere.
