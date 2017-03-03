Warning signs have popped up everywhere that suggest a shakeout in multifamily lending is imminent—namely rising vacancy rates and landlords cutting rents to lure tenants.
Regulators worry banks are continuing to pile into multifamily loans at a time when certain markets could be overheating, and some banks have heeded the warnings and pulled back from the sector.
