United Community Bank of West Kentucky took the harrowing experience of one of its employees as an opportunity to improve the benefits it offers.

Last summer, the husband of a United Community employee suffered a traumatic brain injury. The hospital in Morganfield, Ky., a town of 3,300 people, could not offer the specialized care he needed, so he had to be airlifted to Evansville, Ind., about 35 miles away.