Sometimes all it takes is a successful deal to coax a bank to pursue another.
Midland States Bancorp in Effingham, Ill., felt so good about its recent integration of Centrue Financial, an institution it bought in June, that it decided to buy Alpine Bancorp in Belvidere, Ill., for $181 million in cash and stock.
