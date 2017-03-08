Luvleen Sidhu admits she is disappointed BankMobile is being forced to part ways with its corporate parent, Customers Bancorp, but Sidhu calls its prospective buyer, Flagship Bank, the perfect new business partner.

When the $9.4 billion-asset Customers in Wyomissing, Pa., decided last fall to spin off BankMobile, one of the key attributes it looked for in a purchaser was size – in this case the smaller the better.