Don’t expect much to change in the Wells Fargo boardroom — at least not right away — even if shareholders vote for a clean sweep of the board at the annual meeting next week.

Wells investors are expected to send a stinging rebuke to the board when they gather for the company’s annual meeting at a luxury beachside resort outside of Jacksonville, Fla., on April 25. It’s the first board election since the phony-accounts scandal unfolded in September, and influential proxy advisers are recommending that shareholders vote against half to all of the 12 board members up for reelection; the company has 15 directors overall.