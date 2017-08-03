Spanish personal financial management app Strands announced Thursday it has landed its first U.S. bank partner.

The company announced that it will begin working with the $100 billion-asset Huntington Bancshares. The move comes at a time when the banking industry is devoting more resources to PFM, as banks to help customers manage their finances digitally all in one place.

“The Strands team will help us provide new, customer-centric, digital banking solutions, which will both help our customers and differentiate our offering,” said Mark Sheehan, payments and channels director for Huntington, in a press release.

Strands uses machine learning and big data analytics to help banks anticipate customer needs and proactively make suggestions. It already has partnerships with a number of banks globally, including Barclays, BBVA, Bank of Montreal, Commercial Bank of Africa and Deutsche Bank.

Strands is headquartered in Barcelona and has U.S. offices in Miami.