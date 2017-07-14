WASHINGTON — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s internal watchdog found "weaknesses" in the agency's hiring of temporary personnel for managing bank resolutions and receiverships.
In a report released Friday, the FDIC’s Office of Inspector General criticized how vacancies were announced in the Division of Resolutions and Receiverships, saying the qualifications listed in job announcements were too narrow.
